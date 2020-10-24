Making fear our livelihood

I left the Roaring Fork Valley six years ago, but I read the Aspen papers almost everyday.

The headline in The Aspen Times on Friday read, “Rising Covid cases in Pitkin County could mean more restrictions.” That seemed bad, so I looked up the stats. Pitkin County has had two deaths. The last one was in March and was a 94-year-old man. It’s as if people enjoy the heightened level of danger. It reminds me of when I was a kid in the era of bomb shelters, and we used to talk about how high up our city was on the list of Russian nuclear targets. We were not afraid … we reveled in the thought. Stupid, maybe, but that’s how it was.

Seems like that’s what people are doing today with COVID. Maybe I’m wrong and the adults in Pitkin County are really that fearful. If so, I feel sorry for them.

Ned Collum

Naples, Florida