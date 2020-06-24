Making America sick again

Our fake-news president has lost interest in keeping Americans safe. On June 17, Trump declared that COVID-19 is “fading away.” Therefore, the White House task force on the pandemic will now be meeting just twice a week. Meanwhile, even Fox News was forced to report virus numbers surging in many parts of the U.S. on June 21, the largest single-day increase in worldwide cases was reported by the WHO. To get comprehensive, accurate information, see http://www.worldometers.com.

Currently (as of June 22) thanks to our bungling, anti-science president, the U.S., which has only 4.2% of the world’s population, has 26.2% of the world’s COVID-19 cases. Is this Trump’s plan to “Make America Great Again”?

Annette Roberts-Gray

Carbondale