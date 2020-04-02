Make your vote count in Basalt, choose Kane

In this remarkably challenging, socially distanced new world, let’s embrace what we can still do. Voting is one of them. The Basalt election is April 7 by mail ballot only with an easy 24/7 drop box behind Basalt Town Hall (contact town clerk if you need a ballot).

As I look to the future of this valley during these unprecedented times and beyond, I believe Bill Kane offers the most reliable path forward. I have known Bill for four decades, worked with him in Basalt government and know firsthand his ability to bring people together to get things done. He is gifted at bringing all the voices to the table around economy, health and public safety, community and the environment — and all while keeping our small-town charm in clear sight.

I’m casting my vote for the humble, respectful leadership qualities of longtime resident Bill Kane for Basalt mayor.

Basalt residents stay safe, healthy, positive and please remember to vote. Thanks.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Pete McBride

Former member, Basalt Town Council