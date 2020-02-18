Make some noise about KAJX programming

We encourage all members, listeners and concerned residents of our community who wish to voice their opinions concerning the recent cancellation of locally hosted music programs at KAJX Aspen Public Radio to attend the station’s board meeting from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Aspen Square Condominium Hotel Conference, room 617, East Cooper Avenue, Aspen.

Thank you, and we hope to see you there!

Neil Jung, Scott Harper, Stu Huck, Jeannie Walla, Stan Bialek, Andrea Young, Arlene Guillen, Sandy Sattler, Dan Sadowsky, Cheryl Koehne and Ned Cochran

Former APR KAJX music hosts