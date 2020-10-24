Make David Lesh collect dog poop

So it appears our friend David Lesh has struck again.

It’s not good enough that he can drive his snowmobile across pristine tundra. It’s not good enough that he can damage the area around Hanging Lake. Now he has to defecate into Maroon Lake and brag about it on Instagram.

When is this disgusting excuse for a human being going to actually be punished?!

He clearly has no respect for anything or anybody, and is blatantly flaunting law enforcement.

I, among many, call for a serious fine and hundreds of hours of community service.

Since he’s so obsessed with poop, I suggest he performs that duty in dog parks statewide. With his bare hands.

Nicole Rosa

Colorado Springs