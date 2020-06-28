Majority rules
Why is the vast majority of Americans unlikely to put up with more draconian limitations on our right to live in a quasi-normal fashion? Because 99.96% of Americans have not died from COVID-19; 99.4% haven’t even been infected by it. Americans are being deprived of their rights to liberty and the pursuit of happiness (not to mention the right to earn a living) on account of a phenomenon that has affected 0.04 percent of the population.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
