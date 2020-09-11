 Mail election fraud starts with DeJoy | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Mail election fraud starts with DeJoy

Letters to the Editor Letters-to-the-editor |

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s actions of withdrawing sorting machines from post offices and removing drop boxes from areas where it is difficult to get to the post office have engaged the United States Postal Service in premeditated, national election interference, a felony.

John Hoffmann

Carbondale

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Letters to the Editor
See more