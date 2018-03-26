Lucky to have Mitsch Bush

Every task or job requires a skill set that supports the work itself or the temperament required to satisfy the demands of the job. Working in the public service world requires a special and unique skill set that we should be seeking in a candidate.

The Congressional Representative for Colorado's 3rd District must meet the demands of a complex and diverse district. That individual must be informed, intelligent, reasonable, willing to take a position, able to discuss complex issues, and able to spend the time required to read, study, analyze, and present ideas and concepts for resolution of issues to create beneficial policy for us.

That individual must remember the commitment to represent the district. We are fortunate to have such a candidate, Diane Mitsch Bush, and I'm not the only one tho thinks so! Ken Salazar just endorsed her and said, "Only a person with Diane's broad appeal and legislative experience can win back this seat for the people of CD3."

It is time for us all to get behind Diane for Congress. We are fortunate in District 3 of western Colorado to have such a fine candidate.

Dorothea Farris

Carbondale