Low wages, high tuition the American way
Millions have lost their jobs and savings. Students had to leave school in mid-term. Finally there’s talk of reopening the country. When it happens, let’s hope the colleges and universities meet our expectations and materially raise tuition and fees.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
