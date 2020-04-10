Losing in Wisconsin
When Wisconsin voters lose, we all lose. When Wisconsin voters have the possibility of getting sick or dying, democracy and decency dies. The Republican Party is a rotten scourge from the inside. Worse than any killer virus. Because they should know better.
Miles Knudson
Aspen Village
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.