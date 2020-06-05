Looting prevails while leadership wanes

The self-flagellating, self-righteous public statements make me puke. The Aspen Institute issued its insipid “Statement on Protests and Police Violence.” Similar statements have oozed out of religious organizations and congregations.

None acknowledge, let alone criticize, the violence in cities across the country. Not police violence, but the violence of rioters obstructing streets, terrifying citizens, ransacking and torching businesses, defacing monuments, shooting police, and pelting police with bricks, rocks and bottles. In sum, making cities unlivable.

None call out the flaccid mayors and governors who refuse to employ necessary resources to restore law and order. This proves only one thing. Many of our institutions have really crappy leadership.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen