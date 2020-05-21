Looking for backup power after Lake Christine fire
Aspen has a backup hydropower source that is almost completely installed. The Castle Creek hydropower generation plant has the water reservoir and pipes installed. The generators have been paid for and are in storage. The hydropower plant installation was stopped just before completion (only the generators need to be hooked up) for environmental reasons for Castle Creek when the system was almost completed. The hydro plant may be used by restaurants and markets to keep the refrigerators and businesses open during a Holy Cross emergency.
Art Phillips
Aspen
