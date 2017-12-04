Look both ways, or else

Just a friendly reminder to pedestrians to cross in the crosswalks, make sure you look both ways before crossing, and make sure that drivers see you and can stop before stepping into the street (even in the crosswalks). With snow comes slick roads and the ability to stop a 1,000-pound vehicle becomes a little more difficult. Don't just expect that they see you and can stop, make sure.

Remember friends, when you play chicken with a vehicle, you lose, darn near every time!

Tracy Terry

Aspen