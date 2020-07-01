Local surgeons should stay at Aspen hospital

Steadman taking over Aspen Orthopedics is just wrong (“Status of Aspen orthopedic surgeons in question under Steadman negotiations” June 30, 2020). For years you have been telling us that we have a world-class orthopedic surgeons so now you’re saying that isn’t true. So here you go again, losing great doctors.

Terminating Dr. Von Stade is a huge mistake. She is the only reason I use AVH and if she goes, so do I. I’m guessing the pressure of having Steadman doing surgery in Basalt was the reason for selling out. Maybe the new Steadman clinic will have a spine insertion department.

Ian Long

Snowmass Village