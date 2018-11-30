 Lo scores on Highlands | AspenTimes.com

Lo scores on Highlands

There is a nasty rumor going around town that Lo Semple is the worst skier on Aspen Mountain. Anyone who has been around for any length of time knows this complete nonsense. He skis at Highlands.

Roger Marolt

Snowmass Village

