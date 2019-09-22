Living to tell about war

Thoughts on my 50th year of being med evacuated for the last time from “Nam,” 20 July ‘69 after four combat tours.

War, like life, is made up of moments, some singular and some strung together into seemingly endless hours and days. Those who experienced war know all too well those moments — moments of sorrow, camaraderie, exhilaration, violence, compassion, sacrifice and brutality.

We know them because they come unexpectedly, punctuating the stifling monotony and boredom of war. Vietnam was no exception.

There is no political message here and no moral judgement; it was what it was! Peace!

Michael Galvis

Woody Creek