Living in an old white man’s world

Hate to say it, but it looks like our next presidential election is going to be like an expanded sequel of the movie “Grumpy Old Men.” The Democratic candidate will be one of three men who will all be 77 or 78 on Election Day. And Donald Trump will be the youngster at 74. Nothing against the elderly, I’m one of them. But in this ever-changing challenging world, I think we would be better off if these guys stuck to golf.

All the younger progressive smart candidates are out of the race. Perhaps between the constant vicious attacks and negativity, better candidates just don’t want the job. We’ve lost all respect for those who would run our wonderful country. There is no working together, only bitterness, fighting, investigations,and name-calling. It’s at the point where friends and neighbors stop talking to each other if they don’t share the same views. And the press, news media and internet blogs feed the fire.

What has our nation become?

Eric Simon

Snowmass Village