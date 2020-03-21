Lift regulations when necessary

First they closed the borders to protect the U.S. from becoming Italy. Then the feds started removing burdensome regulations from the FDA, CDC and the like. This permitted the health care system to function in a crisis.

Buried in a column by the Wall Street Journal’s Daniel Henninger is the correlative suggestion for recovering from our economic crisis: a regulatory holiday.

Regulation can make a system safer or fairer. But it inevitably slows it down. When we feel it’s safe to reopen the economy, people will have a lot of financial catching up to do. Free us to do it.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen