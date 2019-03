Let's stop looking for excuses to kill the Lift One project. We have two well-heeled developers who are willing to put up a tremendous amount of capital to further enhance the Aspen ski experience. The proposed site is in dire need of a major upgrade, and the antiquated lift will finally be replaced. Jobs will be created, revenue will be generated for the city and Aspen will retain its place as the preeminent ski resort in North America.

Please vote "yes" on Tuesday.

Richard Schwartz

Aspen