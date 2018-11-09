Lift One redevelopment great for Aspen

This letter was originally addressed to Aspen City Council.

What does the Lift One corridor plan mean to Aspen? It's really a culmination of our history and our future vision coming together to maintain the world-class skiing experience we are known for. The Lift One Corridor designers must be commended for their thoughtful approach, patient iterations and innovative design. The special inclusions of the large park land, historical museum, appropriate mountainside lodging, affordable housing, the return of a historical restaurant, strategic placement of the original Lift 1 bull wheel and towers combined with the cutting edge technology of the Telemix lift makes it a rebirth of the area where skiing originated in Aspen.

It is well known FIS Ski World Cup racing in Aspen has become an integral part of our skiing community since 1939, not just for our local athletes and residents but for those visiting Aspen. Hosting the World Cup Championships in 2017 was an incredible accomplishment for the town, however, we desperately need a new lift and appropriate base area to support such a race or to even be considered again by the governing body. We all benefit by continuing to be part of this ski-racing history while providing international recognition of our ski mountains and community.

City Council and all Aspenites, please see the vision and welcome this plan to our wonderful community.

Sherri Antoniak

Aspen