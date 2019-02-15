Lift One is a gold-medal project for Aspen

Many, many current competitors, workers, companies and organizers on the World Cup circuit (former athletes too) are hoping you will vote "yes" for the Lift One plan that Jeff Gorsuch, Bryan Peterson and others have created.

We love skiing and racing in Aspen and miss that stop on the tour! The new hotels and restaurants and the new lift will create a ski area base of which Aspen will be proud. It will be a huge positive for the future of skiing and snowboarding in Aspen.

It is clear that World Cup ski racing has a strong following in the United States; look to the crowds in Killington and Vail in recent years. I'd personally love to race Aspen again. The improvements from the Lift 1 plan are the best chance to convince FIS to bring racing back to one of the greatest ski towns in the world.

We want to come back soon! Please vote "yes."

Mikaela Shiffrin

Vail