‘Lift Every Voice’ a beautiful anthem
I betcha the first time the Negro national anthem was played in Aspen or the Roaring Fork Valley was just a short few years ago when I made birthday song request for “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” (“Lift Every Voice and Sing”) by the brothers James Weldon Johnson and J. Rosamond
Johnson to be played and sang for my birthday.
A small miracle when it was played and sang on two Sundays in a row, instead of just one Sunday.
I only told a handful, including Fr. Jonathan Brice and his wife, that song in the hymn book was the Negro national anthem.
In the Episcopal Church hymnal it is listed as “Lift Every Voice”, Hymn 500.
Also you’ll find the Negro national anthem in the United Methodist Church hymnal.
So welcome to real Americanism and Americana when you get to see, hear and have marvelous chance to sing “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” during “each NFL game during Week 1,” it was announced earlier this month.
Also do bear in mind that “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” did compete to be our U.S. national anthem!
Emzy Veazy III
Aspen
