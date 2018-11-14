Lift 1A plan brings corridor into 21st century

I would like to show my support for the Lift 1A ski corridor. I think between Gorsuch House and the Browns, they have done everything that was asked of them to come up with a complete and thoughtful plan for 1A.

As a local that was born and raised here, I recall riding the original Lift 1 single chair and wishing there would someday be a new chair there. Then came the double. Now I am looking forward to a chair that would bring 1A into the 21st century.

I love skiing the 1A side of the mountain; for me it has the best terrain. Aspen is a ski town, and when mining died there was nothing here. Thanks to some people who had a vision, Aspen was put on the map — one of the premier ski resorts in the world, and I have skied most all of them. Now we have people who have a vision for 1A and I look forward to seeing their vision come true. I would also love to see World Cup skiing return to Aspen

on a regular yearly stop, as I would hope City Council does. Let's not forget Aspen is a ski town.

David Stapleton

Aspen