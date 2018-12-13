Lift 1A corridor not all that it seems

As a longtime resident, I've noticed that the average working local doesn't make waves or write letters to the editor. Normally that describes me, but a proposed zoning change from "conservation" to "lodge" has changed that.

So I wrote a letter to the editor ("Conflicting objectives on Lift 1A expansion," Dec. 7, The Aspen Times), which resulted in so much positive feedback that I decided to attend Monday night's hearing on the Lift 1A corridor. I went, I waited, then offered some comments and asked some questions. Has the FIS been kept up to speed on changes to the course and/or finish area? Where will the World Cup infrastructure fit now that Gorsuch Haus and Lift One Lodge are proposed for the land formerly used for that purpose?

The public will be interested to find out that the Lift One Lodge-owned historic Skiers Chalet building has no protections and could be scraped at the developers' discretion, which they implied could happen if the citizens of Aspen don't pay for the already agreed upon ski museum. Councilman Bert Myrin noted these are the same developers who changed their Mountain House Lodge into single-family homes.

I read that there is broad public support for the whole Lift 1A corridor. Let's not confuse the same 15 to 20 people who have the time to attend every council meeting with broad support.

John Doyle

Aspen