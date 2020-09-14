Life through a white lens

Whitey from Snowmass says there’s no systemic racism in this country (“Which America do you believe in?,” letters, Sept. 11, aspentimes.com). OK, good to know; I guess black people don’t need to be afraid any more. Classic stuff from white privileged ‘Merica.

When you talk a bunch of crap like that, you are part of the systemic racism in this country. Sleep well, whitey.

Michael Trecker

Aspen