Life goes on

The orange wrecking ball made good on a promise. He has drained the D.C. swamp and turned it into a sewage pit of giddy billionaires. Meanwhile, the gullible minions are excited about the coming apocalypse, praying it will raise them to his venerable height.

As the news becomes more disturbing, I am reminded about the three kinds of people in the world.

The first is the Type A fellow who takes advantage of people because he can and it would be a shame not to do something so easy. The second is the Type B chump who believes the fog of lies from the A fellow. He would do anything that A asks —even get maimed or killed in his service. The third is the Type C guy that sees the A-B dynamic and somehow evades the A traps and delusions and is able to live a life outside that dynamic.

Evolution teaches that no matter what last scrape of decency current lawmakers are able to scrape from the law, the earth will survive, life will go on, and we can still find beauty and solace in the land, if we look.

That's all we ever had to begin with.

John Hoffmann

Recommended Stories For You

Carbondale