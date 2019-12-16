Liberals lack intellect to appreciate Beaton

Denise Shea Malcolm has a great idea (“Beaton satire over liberals’ sensitive heads,” letters, Dec. 15, aspentimes.com). Preface Glenn Beaton’s columns with a trigger warning. Here’s one possibility: “This column could trigger feelings of intellectual inadequacy or render the reader incapable of appreciating humor, especially if the reader is a Progressive or otherwise cognitively impaired.”

Maurice Emmer

Aspen