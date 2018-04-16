Levels of force
April 16, 2018
Good grief, yes, Frank Peters' innacurate letter in the Aspen Times was over the top. After all, you have to have a semi-automatic rifle with a high-capacity magazine when you are hunting. You never know when you might have to defend yourself from a ferocious attack rabbit in the woods.
Further, we should be grateful that our "patriots" have volunteered to protect us. Just think of all the dedication and training time it takes to become part of a "well-regulated militia."
Gerry Terwilliger
Basalt
