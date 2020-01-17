Letter writer unfairly maligned Roaring Fork Transportation Authority

This letter is in response to a letter published Jan. 16 (“RFTA is no authority on timely transportation,” aspentimes.com).

In the perfect world of transportation, the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority schedule is awesome. So if there were no morning and evening jamming traffic, no blizzards, no traffic light that takes four minutes to change, no passengers who pass out from drunkenness and take 10 minutes to deal with to slow them down.

Maybe Mr. Anglin should look out the window in his early morning commute and see why the bus driver is struggling to make it to his destination on time. Or planning to catch an earlier bus would bring you to your destination more on time. I totally defend RFTA and I totally know what the struggles are. Too many to mention. I know because I have driven a bus for RFTA for nine years. And still try to put on a smiling face to the grumpy.

Trish Savoy

Carbondale