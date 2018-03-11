Letter all stars

Always let's remember with fanfare, celebration and tribute these luminaries whether they are the quick (living) or the dead.

Give respect and applause to Carl Heck, Michael Galvis, Don Dixon, Pete Luhn and NCB Moore!

With energetic spirit, appreciation and gratitude send letters to the editor to your local newspapers about these enlightened awesome individualists.

Let there be tidal waves of heartfelt glad tidings from worthy community leaders, area citizens and these designates' family members and friends.

Emzy Veazy III

Aspen