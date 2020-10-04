Let’s send Lauren Boebert to Washington
I am voting for Lauren Boebert to be our representative to Congress for Colorado District 3. She brings unbelievable energy, experience in real life and a deep desire to make our country better.
Lauren will get the job done, just as she has in her life — family, business and now politics. Please join me in sending Lauren to Washington to represent the Western Slope and our Western Slope values.
Roger Nicholson
Old Snowmass
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User