Let’s pause Aspen airport expansion
The CRJ 700 aircraft has a useful life further than some have thought, especially in this economic crisis. Normally aircraft companies would sell off their aircraft after X number of years and buy the latest design. Given the state of the world today, all airlines are cutting back and maintaining what they have. Maintenance, while expensive, is a better business decision for the future.
I advocate for the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners to take a pause for a few years and then, with more information at hand, respond to the future. While the airport needs a new terminal, we must also keep addressing the challenging geography, topography and mountain flying conditions with safety first in mind.
I was the airport manager in the late 1980s and was responsible for widening the runway from 75 feet to 100 feet.
I also worked with the FAA to bring a VOR and instrument approach to the airport and also added runway lights. Before being the airport manager I had a flight school named Tailwinds and have flown over 9,000 hours in the mountains. My 20-plus years with Mountain Rescue Aspen also involved over 20 aircraft accidents in the Aspen area.
The ASE Vision Committee has done an outstanding job. As a member, I voted for the recommendations but now all I think about is safety taking a pause and offer the additional time and thought that our unprecedented circumstances deserve.
Richard Arnold
Former airport manager (Aspen and Texas)
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User