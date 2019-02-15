Let’s make a New Green Deal

I support the New Green Deal resolution 1,000 percent! This resolution was introduced Feb. 7 in the U. S. Congress by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA). It is highlighted by getting America to function on 100 percent renewable energy by 2030. This is doable. They have not detailed the technical side, but this is where I can help. I have been working on a version of the New Green Deal for years. I know that I am not alone in this endeavor. There are hundreds of renewable-energy experts who will join this effort. The number of green jobs that can be created is almost endless.

We know that the fossil-fuel lobby will fight this type of legislation with their deep-money pockets. They want us to have dirty air and contaminated water forever. They don't care if Americans have health problems from their toxic chemicals.

I would like to see Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Markey break the New Green Deal into two real pieces of legislation. One bill should be devoted to making America fossil-fuel free by 2030, and the other bill detailing the social justice items presented in the resolution. Maybe that is where they are headed with this resolution. These green Democrats need to be careful to work around House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the other fossil-fuel Democrats on the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. Pelosi made sure that this panel was filled with eight other Democrats who are tied to the fossil-fuel lobby and took oil and gas campaign money. These Democrats will attempt to crush the green rebellion.

We have reached the tipping point on climate change. Our summers will keep getting hotter and our winters could get colder. The extreme weather events in America will keep getting worse. What kind of future do you want for your children and grandchildren? It is time to act fast! Join this effort to make America greener and cleaner! Tell our Colorado members in Congress to support the New Green Deal!

Randy Fricke

New Castle