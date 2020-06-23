Let’s house our firefighters affordably

As a North 40 resident, I would like to express my support for the Aspen Business Center’s fire station’s affordable-housing project.

When I moved into the North 40 as an original homeowner 19 years ago, I was given the opportunity to continue living affordably in Aspen, and I am so thankful. Having firefighters, the men and women who risk their lives for us, also offered the possibility of affordable housing is incredible. It adds a level of safety to homeowners in the North 40 and the surrounding areas having them live right near the station.

Thank you to the firefighters, Mountain Rescue, the police and the health care workers … may you all have an affordable place to live in Aspen.

Michelle Fox

