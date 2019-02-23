Let’s get Lift One rolling

I am writing in support of the Lift One corridor plan and encourage you to vote "yes" on the ballot initiative. This project is a remarkable collaboration between Lift One Lodge, Gorsuch House, Aspen Skiing Co. and the city of Aspen.

From my experience, these types of collaborations don't come along often, and this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. All parties have come to the table in good faith to create a vision for the base of the mountain that would simply not have been possible by a single entity.

One outcome of that collective vision is the plan for the base of the mountain where the Aspen Parks Department, Skico, the Aspen Historical Society and the Dolinsek family have worked together to create a vibrant new park setting that will provide vibrancy for the community in summer and winter. The park design includes a cohesive plan for Willoughby Park, Lift One Park and Dolinsek Gardens. The Aspen Parks Department has been integral to the development of that plan actively participating in conversations about lift alignment, park design and amenities, Dean Street character and the location of new and historic structures.

Vote "yes" for the Lift One corridor plan and set this vision in motion.

Laura Kirk

Carbondale