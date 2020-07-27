Let’s get down to some pandemic business

Predictable responses have appeared to letters stating facts about deaths attributed to COVID-19. Responses such as “I hope you catch it” and “isn’t every death a tragedy?”

These aren’t helpful in setting public policy.

Questions that should be asked:

— What are the consequences of shutting down or hobbling education and other huge sectors of our society and economy?

— How will our children pay the trillions of dollars of additional public debt?

— Who will have the skills to fight the next pandemic when we have suspended educating our youth?

— Does anyone in public office have any intestinal fortitude?

Maurice Emmer

Aspen