Let’s get down to some pandemic business
Predictable responses have appeared to letters stating facts about deaths attributed to COVID-19. Responses such as “I hope you catch it” and “isn’t every death a tragedy?”
These aren’t helpful in setting public policy.
Questions that should be asked:
— What are the consequences of shutting down or hobbling education and other huge sectors of our society and economy?
— How will our children pay the trillions of dollars of additional public debt?
— Who will have the skills to fight the next pandemic when we have suspended educating our youth?
— Does anyone in public office have any intestinal fortitude?
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User