Let us pray everyday, especially on Thursday, May 7

This is for each of us. Please take a minute to sit and ponder.

Feel the Love of a Father Who is here with you now.

Hear the voice of the One who is listening.

May 7 has been called National Day of Prayer since 1952 (1988).

Normally on this day John and I would be joining you in Paepcke Park from 11 a.m to 1 p.m., which cannot happen this year.

So we are asking that you take this time or set aside a chosen time to search your heart and spend time with our Creator for yourself, your family, this community, your neighbors for their health and their wealth, for those who have lost jobs and income and for those who have lost loved ones, this country and the world.

Please lift up the world leaders that they may make righteous choices during this time and always.

As John and I reflected on it this year it means far more. God is listening.

This is a World Prayer Time.

There is a Creator who loves you (us) so very much He gave His Son to suffer and die for you as if it were only you because He wants you to spend eternity with Him free of all this craziness. There is nothing you have done that would make Him love you less, nor anything you can do to make Him loves you more (unconditional love). We have all done things that make Him sad, but He gave His Son so we could say we were sorry, stop doing it, and be forgiven. That Son now lives and prays for us before the throne. Wow!

We are invited to pray with Him for what is going on in the world right now, not just in our nation. IMAGINE!

Shortly after this began, John and I set an alarm to pray three times a day for every single person in the world. He desires that no one should perish.

We ask God to touch each one and for each to search their heart and turn back to Him. We walk our neighborhood and pray specifically for these people whether they are here or elsewhere.

You have been lifted before the throne. God’s word, the Bible says, Anyone who does what pleases

God will live forever. 1 John 2:17b. And Whoever calls on the name of the Lord will be saved. Acts 2:21, Joel 2:32

In everything, give thanks, for this is what God wants from you .. 1 Thessalonians 5:19

Respectfully, prayerfully and with so much love …

John and Pam Fisher

Aspen