Let Torre lead Aspen
February 21, 2019
Yes, it is time. I urge you to vote Torre for mayor in this election. He has continually worked for environmental leadership, housing for locals and community prosperity, as well as so many issues that impact each of us daily. It's time for stronger representation on council. Torre has a proven record to listen and act on behalf of any citizen that shares their concerns and ideas. It's time — vote Torre for Aspen mayor for a two-year term to get City Hall to work for us again.
Nikki Durrett
Aspen
Trending In: Letters to the Editor
Trending Sitewide
- Aspen-area men die in backcountry avalanche near Crested Butte
- Aspen-area has suffered the brunt of Colorado’s fatal avalanches this year
- Snowmass Club, Aspen Shakti, three other businesses say Aspen Club has not paid them in months
- Owen Tucker Green
- Arapahoe Basin chief operating officer shares reasons for breakup with Vail Resorts
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.