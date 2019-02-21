Let Torre lead Aspen

Yes, it is time. I urge you to vote Torre for mayor in this election. He has continually worked for environmental leadership, housing for locals and community prosperity, as well as so many issues that impact each of us daily. It's time for stronger representation on council. Torre has a proven record to listen and act on behalf of any citizen that shares their concerns and ideas. It's time — vote Torre for Aspen mayor for a two-year term to get City Hall to work for us again.

Nikki Durrett

Aspen