Let the people work

After talking with many people these last couple of weeks, it has become very apparent to all that the cure has become worse than the virus.

It seems like it’s time to get the kids go back to school. It seems like it’s time to let the construction workers go back to work. Reopen the hospitals, let the scheduled operations take place. Reopen the places of worship.

It’s not the government’s job to eliminate all the risks in our lives. We still drive Highway 82 and tomorrow is not guaranteed for anybody.

The devastation that this shutdown is causing is far worse than the virus. Take the necessary precautions, but let the people go back to work.

John Eaton

Carbondale