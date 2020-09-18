Let logic, not emotion, drive your vote
I think it is time for some of us in the silent majority to speak up against the nonsense being written and spoken today. Do your homework. Look up critical race theory. It has permeated our schools and society for more than 20 years. Look up theses organizations and publications — Sunrise Movement and Our Revolution, the 1619 Project.
Purveyors of these philosophies are right out of Saul Alinsky’s book “Rules for Radicals.” They create chaos, fear, tear it down/destroy it, then offer up the alternative you want. I am old and the Democrats I grew up with were able to have civil discourse and understood the word compromise.
I see nothing of the sort today. Certainly not in federal, state,and local governments. I have never seen the country in a more polarized state in my lifetime. We are at a critical fork in the road for our country. One fork will lead us down the path that you will find in the writings mentioned above. The other back to the country I and many of your readers experienced as we grew up.
Vote whichever way you choose but please vote intelligently, not emotionally, this November.
David Baum
Snowmass
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User