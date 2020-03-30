Leavitt’s character right fit for Basalt mayor

I write to you today with regards to the upcoming election for Basalt mayor. While as a resident of Missouri Heights I am not eligible to vote, I would like to share a personal recommendation about my friend and candidate, Rob Leavitt.

Our first encounter was in the spring of 2003. We were introduced through Challenge Aspen while my son attended a ski camp for the blind. Our son, Kyle, learned to ski from Rob, making a lasting impression on our family. His instruction allowed us to vacation and ski as a family here in the valley. Rob’s influence both professionally and personally provided a new light to Kyle and our family’s future. Our annual return eventually made way to relocating to the Valley. From the first time we met Rob, he had always been the consummate ambassador for downvalley and Basalt. The friendship that developed with Rob, his wife and daughters made our decision to move in 2014 easy, knowing we had already connected in this wonderful town.

Rob and I may not always agree politically but he is and has always been willing to listen intently. He realizes and welcomes that there are two sides to every discussion and debate. He carefully considers the position he will take with regards to the community at whole, such as the gun range issue and economic growth.

I can speak to Rob Leavitt being a man of true character. In today’s toxic political climate, we need to see more actions than words. Rob’s time on City Council, his experience in city government as well as having a personal connection in our school district make him the only true grassroots candidate. I encourage the voters to support Rob Leavitt for Basalt mayor.

Steven Coon

Missouri Heights