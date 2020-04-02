 Leavitt not beholden to donors | AspenTimes.com

Leavitt not beholden to donors

Letters to the Editor Letters-to-the-editor | April 2, 2020

If you needed another reason for selecting Rob Leavitt as your No. 1 choice for mayor of Basalt, it is that he didn’t accept donations and won’t be obligated to anyone who has made donations to his campaign (“Kane far outspends foes in Basalt mayoral race,” March 31, aspentimes.com).

Drop off your ballot, don’t mail it!

Gerry Terwilliger

Basalt

