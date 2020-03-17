Leavitt has proven commitment to Basalt

It is exciting to know that we have three strong candidates running for mayor in Basalt.

That being said, I am writing to support Rob Leavitt. As my colleague on Basalt Planning and Zoning, Rob has shown a willingness to dig into issues and push all of us to provide the best service we can to the town. This can be seen in our yearlong effort to develop a forward-thinking new master plan, where Rob has challenged us to look at the long-term impacts of our decisions, especially in regard to future developments and growth. Rob is an advocate for smart growth, being particular in where and how much development might occur, while looking at the valley-wide implications of future land use decisions.

Additionally, as a teacher at Basalt High School and the father of a BHS student, I appreciate Rob’s commitment towards our local schools and his willingness to engage in town-school conversations to strengthen this relationship. The potential impact of this expanded relationship could be huge, and I greatly support his initiative to make this happen.

Eric Vozick

Basalt