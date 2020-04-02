Leavitt for Basalt

Rob Leavitt has lived in the valley for over 30 years, and lived in Basalt for 15, where is he raising his beautiful family. He was on our Basalt Town Council for four years and has been on the Planning and Zoning Commission for the last two years. Rob is invested in and clearly loves our town. His vision of the right development in the right location represents the tempered balance our town needs.

Please vote for Rob for mayor of Basalt on April 7.

Jaffe and Greg Gordon

Basalt