Leave us, Trump tells Dem congresswomen

Apparently, Dora the Explorer will need to be called in to explain to our current leader,”45,” regarding geographical origins — especially those connected to our Progressive Congressional women of color.

How many more racist rants will Republican Congressional leaders accept before speaking up? When is a 51/50 hold going to be placed on this divisive character?

At least, the citizenry would be able to experience 72 hours of peace rather than this constant tiring chaos.

Louisa Caucia

Aspen