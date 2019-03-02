Leave Aspen Mountain alone
March 2, 2019
Don't Vail-ify Aspen
Don't mess with our slopes
Don't Vail-ify Aspen;
We're not a bunch of dopes!
No giant cruise ships up on the hill
Leaving our town to foot the bill!
Don't Vail-ify Aspen
Don't mess with our slopes.
We've a priceless possession
Totally pristine slopes
Don't Vail-ify Aspen
Don't you dare shatter our hopes
Don't screw around with our zoning
And kindly don't trash our slopes
Don't Vail-ify Aspen
We're not yet on the ropes.
Bring us a tele-mix ski lift
Bring us museums and fun
But don't Vail-ify Aspen
That really won't help anyone!
Enna Kutz
Boston
