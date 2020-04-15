Leashed by officeholders
This new dog-leash law is a terrible decision (“Leash your dog on Smuggler,” April 15, The Aspen Times). Apparently there have been no complaints, but the dogs must suffer from the paranoia of those who could not support the claim that dogs carry the coronavirus.
In these difficult times, why do elected officials have to add to our problems?
John Johnston
Aspen
