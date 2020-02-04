Learn more about Marble on Saturday, Feb. 8

Feeling a bad case of cabin fever coming on? Check out the Marble Museum from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Several authors, including Darrell Munsell and Larry Meredith, will be discussing the history and geology of the Marble area.

The museum is located in the historic Marble High School building at 412 W. Main St. Admission to the event is free.

Lynn Burton

Carbondale