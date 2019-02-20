Learn more about Lift One
February 20, 2019
Please join us at two events this week to get informed about the Lift One Corridor Plan.
At 6 p.m. today, we're hosting an undecided voters meet up at the Gant. We'll have a short presentation, visuals and the partners from Lift One Lodge and Gorsuch Haus on hand to answer your questions.
From noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, we're bringing the sizzle back to Lift 1A with representatives from both lodges, the Aspen Skiing Co. and the Aspen Historical Society. There will be complimentary beer, burgers and brats by chef Andreas Fischbacher, info and skiing. Look for the tent by the Lift 1A maze.
For more info, visit http://www.liftonecorridor.com or our Facebook and Instagram @liftonecorridor.
Sheryl Barto
Communications, Lift One corridor
