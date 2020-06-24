Learn from history, don’t erase it

History is important. Not all of it is something to be proud of, not all of it represents who we are or hope to be today, but it is part of our development as a nation, as a people. Perhaps in this tumultuous time, we can reflect on our history as a nation. We don’t have to go back centuries, merely a few hundred years. Much of the West, including the town of Carbondale, became home to Civil War survivors who were sent west by the United States government to settle the lands still held by signed treaties with the native people still living in the Crystal Valley.

Many of our activities as a new nation are recognized by the statues put in place throughout the country. Each one represents a chapter that demands review. We cannot change that history by destroying the monument. Instead of destruction, perhaps we might use this opportunity to review the true history each statue represents and educate today’s societies about the impact of the actions represented. A brass plaque engraved with historic information would do more to support the concept that ALL Lives Matter and to encourage historical knowledge.

Perhaps, before the Trump Monument, the costly border wall, is built, we can halt construction, before it, like the Berlin Wall, becomes an international incident.

Dorothea Farris

